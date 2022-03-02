Scotiabank Lowers Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$47.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EIF. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.80.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$39.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.82. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$37.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 25.27.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

