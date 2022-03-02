Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Raised to C$55.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.81% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BLX. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.65.

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$37.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 149.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$30.04 and a 1-year high of C$44.50.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

