Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inogen in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Inogen stock opened at $35.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $800.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.24. Inogen has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Inogen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,188,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Inogen by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 63,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $813,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inogen by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Inogen by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

