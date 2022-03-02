Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) PT Raised to C$178.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.17.

NYSE CM opened at $123.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $93.86 and a 1-year high of $132.48.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $1.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

