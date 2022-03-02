Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) PT Raised to C$178.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
CM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.17.
NYSE CM opened at $123.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $93.86 and a 1-year high of $132.48.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Get Rating)
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.
