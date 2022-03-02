Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $57.51. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Virgin Galactic’s quarterly revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 275.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 481.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 40.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

