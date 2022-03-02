MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Lowered to $108.00 at Craig Hallum

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Get MasTec alerts:

NYSE MTZ opened at $76.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.19. MasTec has a 12 month low of $74.92 and a 12 month high of $122.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.