Cowen Trims salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Target Price to $285.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Cowen from $325.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.54.

Shares of CRM opened at $208.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.21. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.76 billion, a PE ratio of 115.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,498 shares of company stock valued at $40,159,315. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 146.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $586,785,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 102.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

