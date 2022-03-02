Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.07% from the stock’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $108.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.78. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $107.14 and a 52 week high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,659,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,907 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,353,000 after purchasing an additional 66,597 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

