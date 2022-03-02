Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,513 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,345 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFBK. DA Davidson cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $737.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 37.83%. Analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

