Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. Groupon reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.59 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

GRPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,875 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 31,796 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,760 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 25,532 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 997,763 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after buying an additional 84,063 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,091 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $592.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.30. Groupon has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

About Groupon (Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Groupon (GRPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.