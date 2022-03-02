Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider Sami A. Siddiqui Sells 14,600 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:QSR opened at $54.64 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. RDST Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,745,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,272,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.95.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.