Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider Sami A. Siddiqui Sells 14,600 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:QSR opened at $54.64 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 78.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. RDST Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,745,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,272,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.95.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.