Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Park National were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Park National by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Park National by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 17,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Park National stock opened at $128.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.78. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.01). Park National had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $115.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

