Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iCAD were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICAD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in iCAD by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after buying an additional 21,751 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in iCAD by 54.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 631,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 222,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iCAD by 9.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 34,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in iCAD by 11.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iCAD by 19.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 54,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

Get iCAD alerts:

In related news, CFO Charles Ross Carter acquired 7,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Klein acquired 13,475 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,975 shares of company stock worth $159,761. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ICAD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.50 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. iCAD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iCAD Profile (Get Rating)

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.