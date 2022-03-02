Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 3,753 Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.75% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 12.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 607.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 135,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 116,609 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 413.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 76,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TACO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.51 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Del Taco Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

