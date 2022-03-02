Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 163,636 Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) by 105.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,636 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XXII. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 36.4% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth $83,000. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XXII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Dawson James upped their price objective on shares of 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:XXII opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.52.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 82.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $49,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

