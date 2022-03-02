Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 52.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA RFG opened at $202.88 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $187.99 and a 12-month high of $246.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.48 and a 200 day moving average of $223.38.
Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.
