Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 5,595 Shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 46,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000.

KIIIU stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

