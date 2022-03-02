Insider Selling: Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $527,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:ETR opened at $103.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day moving average of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Entergy by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.
Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
