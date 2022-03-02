Insider Selling: Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $527,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ETR opened at $103.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day moving average of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Entergy by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

