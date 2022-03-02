Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DROOF. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 297 ($3.98) to GBX 244 ($3.27) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.
Shares of Deliveroo stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50.
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deliveroo (DROOF)
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.