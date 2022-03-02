Citigroup Lowers Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $30.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 335.41% from the stock’s current price.

ZYME has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

ZYME opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $39.41.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Neil Josephson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Zymeworks by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in Zymeworks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in Zymeworks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 66,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Zymeworks by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

