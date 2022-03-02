SVB Leerink Raises Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $139.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $136.00 to $139.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UHS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $144.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.99.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

