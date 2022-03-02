BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,426 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $47,674,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $7,058,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $7,765,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 42.1% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 168,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 49,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,413,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,533,000 after acquiring an additional 35,064 shares during the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFH stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

