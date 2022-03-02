BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 59,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Separately, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 91,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,316,044.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $215,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 695,144 shares of company stock worth $9,041,929.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

