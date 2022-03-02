BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 88,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 186.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter.
SDG opened at $85.91 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $82.86 and a twelve month high of $100.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.80.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG)
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.