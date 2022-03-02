BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 88,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 186.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter.

SDG opened at $85.91 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $82.86 and a twelve month high of $100.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.80.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

