BlackRock Inc. Has $651,000 Position in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,005 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Mammoth Energy Services were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valueworks LLC lifted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 3,579,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 66,708 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 853,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 215,841 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 476,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth $715,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, Director Arthur L. Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.20.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Mammoth Energy Services (Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.