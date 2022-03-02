BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Lantronix were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the third quarter worth approximately $703,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 32,790 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 760,300.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 30,412 shares during the period. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $230.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.11.

In other news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $82,137.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle bought 15,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,071 shares of company stock worth $131,278. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

