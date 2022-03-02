InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Lifted to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,800 ($77.82) price objective on the stock.

IHG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($74.80) to GBX 5,675 ($76.14) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,338.50.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $65.34 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $73.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day moving average is $66.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

