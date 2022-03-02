BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBAN. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

In other news, CEO T Heath Fountain purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle acquired 3,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,560 shares of company stock worth $306,359. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $318.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

About Colony Bankcorp (Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.