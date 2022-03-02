BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Youdao were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAO. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 23,908.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Youdao stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of -0.71. Youdao, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $35.47.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.22 million.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

