Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target Lowered to C$118.00 at Scotiabank

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Onex from C$132.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities began coverage on Onex in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, raised their target price on Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.83.

Shares of ONEXF stock opened at $65.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.06. The company has a quick ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 20.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.55. Onex has a 12 month low of $57.88 and a 12 month high of $79.83.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

