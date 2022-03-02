Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Zynex in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $5.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The firm has a market cap of $228.02 million, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.76. Zynex has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $16.26.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Zynex by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 8.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

