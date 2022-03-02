Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.77

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.77 and traded as low as $1.29. Energy Focus shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 92,760 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77.
About Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)
Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.
