Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.77

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.77 and traded as low as $1.29. Energy Focus shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 92,760 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Focus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Focus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Focus by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 51,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

