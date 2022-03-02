Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 185.71% from the company’s current price.

JSPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ JSPR opened at $3.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74. Jasper Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $18.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.