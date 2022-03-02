Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) PT Lowered to C$1.75

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TREVF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

OTCMKTS TREVF opened at $0.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38. Trevali Mining has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.29.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

