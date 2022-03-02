TD Securities Upgrades Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) to “Buy”

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FRRPF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $9.59.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

