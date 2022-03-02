YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the January 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YASKY opened at $79.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.35. YASKAWA Electric has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $111.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

