Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,000 shares, an increase of 267.7% from the January 31st total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 315.7 days.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on Winpak from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Winpak alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WIPKF opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.91. Winpak has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $36.10.

Winpak Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging materials and related packaging machines. The firm operates through following segments: Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding; Flexible Packaging; and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding segment includes the rigid containers and lidding product groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.