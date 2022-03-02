KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.62

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.62 and traded as low as $15.70. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 197,433 shares trading hands.

KNOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $523.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.07%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 50.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 23.5% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

About KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.