Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.81

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.81 and traded as low as $0.63. Marrone Bio Innovations shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 233,190 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MBII. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marrone Bio Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 71,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,859,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after buying an additional 285,596 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,486.9% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 3,866,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 21.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 299,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 73.6% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 521,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

