Eurocell’s (ECEL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.70) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.43) price objective on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of ECEL opened at GBX 230 ($3.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 244.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 254.81. The firm has a market cap of £257.54 million and a PE ratio of 12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81. Eurocell has a 1-year low of GBX 204.50 ($2.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 290 ($3.89).

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

