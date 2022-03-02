Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $86.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ligand’s fourth-quarter results beat estimates on both counts. The company’s Captisol Formulation technology has resulted in partnerships with several leading drug companies, providing it with funds through milestone and royalty payments. The technology has been driving its revenues for the past few years. Ligand is expanding its technology platforms beyond Captisol through acquisitions. Its OmniAb platform is encouraging with several partnered drugs in pivotal development stage. Ligand’s plan to spin-off OmniAb business may accelerate business growth. Ligand has acquired several other platforms in the past two years. Shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. However, Ligand is highly dependent on its partners for revenues. Revenues from Gilead’s Veklury sales are likely to decline, which will hurt Captisol sales.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $97.80 on Monday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $172.19. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.54.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,456,000 after purchasing an additional 50,450 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

