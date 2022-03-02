PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) PT Raised to $87.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.18% from the company’s previous close.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDCE opened at $66.83 on Monday. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $69.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.00 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.96.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $58,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,003,730 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

About PDC Energy (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.