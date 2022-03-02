Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 96 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN – Get Rating) received a CHF 96 target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SREN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 95 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a CHF 87 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 100 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 110 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 98 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Swiss Re has a 52 week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

