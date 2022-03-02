Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Farmland Partners in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

FPI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farmland Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of FPI opened at $11.65 on Monday. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $382.35 million, a PE ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 13.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,946,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,334,000 after buying an additional 48,185 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 9.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,317,000 after buying an additional 111,215 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,976,000 after buying an additional 25,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth $7,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.33%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

