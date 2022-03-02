Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Beyond Meat, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BYND. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.42.

BYND opened at $47.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.61. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Beyond Meat by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

