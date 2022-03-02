B. Riley Comments on Service Properties Trust’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Service Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

SVC opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 50,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,951,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 789,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.36%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

