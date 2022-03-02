Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) and freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Head to Head Survey

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) and freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Square Enix has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, freenet has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Square Enix and freenet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Square Enix $3.14 billion N/A $253.26 million $3.71 12.79 freenet $2.94 billion 1.07 $646.35 million $5.15 4.78

freenet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Square Enix. freenet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Square Enix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Square Enix and freenet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Square Enix 13.71% 19.38% 14.50% freenet 21.30% 11.17% 4.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Square Enix and freenet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Square Enix 0 0 2 0 3.00 freenet 0 1 2 0 2.67

freenet has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.72%. Given freenet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe freenet is more favorable than Square Enix.

Summary

Square Enix beats freenet on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Square Enix (Get Rating)

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games. The Amusement segment provides the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of amusement equipment as well as conducts the planning, development, and distribution of arcade game machines. The Publishing segment provides comic magazines, comics, and game strategy books. The Merchandising segment includes the planning, production, distribution, and licensing of derivative works. The company was founded on September 22, 1975 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About freenet (Get Rating)

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland. This segment also provides postpaid, no-frills, landline, internet, and digital TV services. The TV and Media segment offers planning, project management, installation, operation, services, and marketing of broadcast-related solutions for business-clients in the radio and media sectors, and DVB-T2 services for end users. It offers Freenet TV for terrestrial TV and waipu.tv for IPTV. The Other/Holding segment provides e-commerce/advertising services; digital products and entertainment formats for downloading, displaying, and use on mobile devices; develops and provides communication and IT solutions, and other services; and payment services. The company provides its services under mobilcom debitel, freenet.de, GRAVIS, media broaadcast, klarmobile.de, freenet energy, EXARING AG, callmobile, vitrado, freenet BASICS, freenet MOBILE, CHECKTECH, CARMADA, THE CLOUD, and freenet Business brands. It operates approximately 560 mobilcom-debitel stores, as well as operates GRAVIS stores for digital lifestyle products. The company sells its products through approximately 420 electronic stores; and online platforms. freenet AG was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in BÃ¼delsdorf, Germany.

