Option Care Health, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) – Barrington Research upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Option Care Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Option Care Health stock opened at $25.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Option Care Health by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $141,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $448,260. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

