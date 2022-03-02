Reviewing Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) & Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) and Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing alerts:

This table compares Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Arcosa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A Arcosa 3.42% 4.85% 3.06%

This table compares Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Arcosa’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arcosa $2.04 billion 1.23 $106.60 million $1.43 36.38

Arcosa has higher revenue and earnings than Fathom Digital Manufacturing.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Arcosa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fathom Digital Manufacturing 0 0 3 0 3.00 Arcosa 0 0 8 0 3.00

Fathom Digital Manufacturing presently has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.86%. Arcosa has a consensus target price of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.80%. Given Arcosa’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arcosa is more favorable than Fathom Digital Manufacturing.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.2% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Arcosa shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Arcosa shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arcosa beats Fathom Digital Manufacturing on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

Arcosa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects. The Energy Equipment manufactures and sells products for energy-related businesses, including structural wind towers, steel utility structures for electricity transmission and distribution, and storage and distribution containers. The Transportation Products segment covers the manufacture and sale of products for the inland waterway and rail transportation industries, including barges, barge-related products, axles, and couplers. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.