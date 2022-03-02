Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Proto Labs stock opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.46. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $152.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.10.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bodor purchased 3,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 1,680.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs (Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

